Romanchuk participates in joint Ohio, Pennsylvania energy meeting

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) participated in a joint meeting with other members of the Ohio Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee, as well as the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources and Public Utilities Committees and the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

The goal of the meeting was to better understand energy policy implications and community concerns with PJM, specifically on the growing need for reliable, sustainable and affordable energy.

Sen. Mark Romanchuk, R-Ontario, presides over the May 19 meeting of the state legislature's Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee.

“I agree with much of what was said in today’s hearing in regard to the state of our electric grid and bad policies at the federal level. While some attention was given to Ohio’s unregulated electricity market, there wasn’t enough attention given to the benefits of markets themselves," Romanchuk said. "Simply put, the market has outperformed the decision-making of the Ohio legislature and PUCO. Past policies have hindered the health of the electric grid and constrained future supply of electricity. On the other hand, the market has delivered generation diversity, lower cost and higher reliability. Ohio should rely on what works – competition and markets.”

The committee heard from two panels, which included insights from Asim Haque from the PJM Interconnection, Chair Jenifer French of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and energy industry leaders.

