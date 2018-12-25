Is Romande Energie Holding SA (VTX:HREN) A Great Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Romande Energie Holding SA (VTX:HREN) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.2%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Romande Energie Holding in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does Romande Energie Holding pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 32% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. HREN has increased its DPS from CHF20 to CHF36 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes HREN a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, Romande Energie Holding generates a yield of 3.2%, which is on the low-side for Electric Utilities stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Romande Energie Holding as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for HREN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for HREN’s outlook. Valuation: What is HREN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HREN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

