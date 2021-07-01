Romania asks AstraZeneca to okay longer shelf-life for unused vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
Radu-Sorin Marinas
·2 min read

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has asked AstraZeneca to extend the shelf life of some 43,000 COVID-19 vaccines that expired on June 30, as the country has been unable to administer them in time due to the low take-up by the public.

Vaccine hesitancy is spreading in European Union member Romania as a result of entrenched distrust of state institutions, misinformation campaigns and lack of public awareness.

Authorities have opened appointment-free vaccination centres in markets, airports and concert halls, and is sending doctors door-to-door in villages, where scepticism is rife.

Some 77% of Romanians that have been vaccinated have received the Pfizer-BioNTech, followed by AstraZeneca with 9%, Moderna with 7.7%, and Johnson & Johnson's with 6.3%.

Left holding so many unused AstraZeneca shots, the government has asked the company to advise whether they can still be used after expiry.

"If the manufacturer provides us with data certifying long-term stability or longer than six months in the coming period ... it is very possible that we will have this extension of the validity period," said Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the government's vaccination committee.

Canada's health regulator said on May 29 it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement.

Bucharest, which missed its goal to vaccinate 5 million Romanians by the end of May, agreed to sell 1.17 million doses of excess Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to Denmark, the Danish health ministry said on Tuesday.

Government data showed infection rates slowed dramatically over the past weeks, with 52 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, raising the total number to 1,080,792.

More than one million people recovered so far and 33,786 have died.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Swiss pick U.S. F-35 jet and Patriot missiles for defence needs

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has chosen Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have pledged a new referendum to overturn what they dubbed an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Opponents say Switzerland doesn't need cutting-edge warplanes to defend its Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

  • Trump tells Hannity he's made a decision on running in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, which was broadcasted from the South Texas airport only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the interview, Sean Hannity asked the question many people across the country have been wondering. "Let's talk about your future plans," Hannity told Trump, before turning to the crowd at the town hall to ask the audience, "Would you like to see the President run again in 2024?" While Trump has not publicly revealed whether or not he plans to run for president in 2024, on Wednesday, when Hannity asked Trump the question, it sounded like the former president had made progress in his decision. "You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of," said Hannity. He continued, "Let me ask you this, without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?" "Yes," responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, "I think you got it right, yeah." Hannity later stated, "If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle." "It's not that I want to," Trump pointed out. "The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don't want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important." While it may not have been an official announcement, or confirmation, Trump did say he has come to his decision, which means he's definitely not just "beyond seriously" considering it anymore, which he said to Hannity back in April.

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • 'Are you f---ing kidding me?': A Pence staffer blew up over his WSJ op-ed praising the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, a new book says

    "Do you know how stupid this makes [Pence] look?" Olivia Troye asked Pence's speechwriter, according to the book "Nightmare Scenario."

  • Xi warns anyone trying to bully China ‘will face broken heads and bloodshed’

    China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Top Trump Organization executive surrenders after grand jury indictment

    The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan court today, after a grand jury returned sealed indictments charging both with unspecified tax crimes.The latest: Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office early Thursday morning, according to the New York Times. He is expected to appear in court alongside lawyers for the Trump Organization.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.

  • ‘Not a healthy environment’: Kamala Harris’ office rife with dissent

    There is dysfunction inside the VP’s office, aides and administration officials say. And it’s emanating from the top.

  • Kim Jong-un: North Korea sees 'grave incident’ after Covid lapses

    Kim Jong-un has berated top officials in a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in the country.

  • Japanese official warns US of potential surprise attack on Hawaii — from Russia and China

    Russia and China are coordinating military exercises to threaten not only Taiwan but also Hawaii, according to a senior Japanese defense official who warned the United States to beware of a Pearl Harbor-style surprise attack.

  • Russian fighter jets harassed a Dutch frigate in the Black Sea for hours and carried out mock attacks, defense ministry says

    The buzzing and mock attacks came a day after another unsafe encounter involving Russian fighters and a UK destroyer.

  • Why Can't Americans Go to Canada?

    Americans can now vacation in France, where the one-dose vaccination rate is 49%, according to the nonprofit Our World in Data; they can also go to Spain, where the rate is 51%, and Greece, 45%. But, with very limited exceptions, they still cannot travel to Canada, which, according to one source — the University of Oxford — is leading all countries globally in single-dose vaccination rates. In mid-June, to the frustration of many on both sides of the border, Canada announced it was extending res