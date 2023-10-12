Romania calls on Russia to stop attacking Ukraine as drone falls on its territory again

Luminița Odobescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, has called on Russia to stop its constant attacks on Ukraine, particularly Odesa, which directly affect Romanian territory: another drone fell there on the night of 11 October.

Source: Luminița Odobescu on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania called Russian attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine "heinous", adding that they had "serious consequences on Romania’s territory" again.

Quote: "New evidence of impact was found on Romania's soil. We call on Russia to stop these war crimes."

Heinous Russian attacks on #Ukraine civilian infrastructure had again serious consequences on #Romania’s territory. New evidence of impact was found on Romania's soil. We call on Russia to stop these #war crimes. — Luminita Odobescu (@Odobes1Luminita) October 12, 2023

Background:

The Ministry of Defence of Romania reported that a drone flying "from the conflict zone in Ukraine" was detected on Romanian territory at around 05:00 on 11 October. This happened amid Russian attacks by kamikaze drones on Ukrainian port infrastructure near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Special services discovered a crater from the alleged fall of the drone during the investigation of the crash site.

This is not the first such incident. The Romanian Ministry of Defence previously concluded that the drones fell on Romanian territory accidentally – they were Russian drones that were shot down by the air defence of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





