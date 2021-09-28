Romania coronavirus cases hit new record daily high

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record high 11,049 in the past 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday, as the country has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union.

Romania has vaccinated only a little over a third of its adult population amid distrust in state institutions and misinformation campaigns. About 40% of medical staff were not vaccinated and the government is considering making a digital EU Covid passport mandatory for them.

On Tuesday, Romania had only 26 intensive care beds available, and was struggling to add more because of staff shortages. The pandemic has killed 36,658 people so far. Capital Bucharest and other cities were gearing up for restrictions.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)