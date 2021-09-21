Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday.

Romania is trailing European Union vaccination lists, with just over a fifth of the population, or 5.2 million people, inoculated amid distrust in state institutions.

The European Union state reported over 6,789 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number this year.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)