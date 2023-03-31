Romania to extradite suspected white supremacy group leader to U.S.

1
Reuters
·1 min read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian police said on Friday they will extradite to the United States a U.S. citizen wanted there for allegedly inciting violence in favour of white supremacy at rallies in California.

Police did not name the 33-year-old suspect, who they said is a possible founder of a white supremacy group who attended political rallies during 2016-2018 where he allegedly assaulted people, including a police officer. He is also suspected of promoting white supremacy propaganda on social media.

The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges of rebellion or insurection, police said in a statement.

"American judicial authorities have sent a request to hold the person in custody awaiting extradition," the statement said.

In February, Romania extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Frances Kerry)

