Backstage drama accompanies Romania's debut in EU presidency

The Romanian Atheneum concert hall, the venue for an event marking the official start of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, is illuminated in the colors of the country's flag in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The United States is not the only country with a government not displaying its best on an international stage. In Europe, backstage drama accompanies Romania as it makes its debut in a new role at the European Union.

The formerly communist country that assumes the EU's presidency Thursday has a president and prime minister fighting over which of them should represent Romania at EU summits. Oh, and the convicted politician who controls the pedals of power from the backseat is suing the bloc over fraud allegations.

The suboptimal conditions led the head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, to recently comment that the government in Bucharest "hasn't yet fully understood what it means to take the chair over the EU countries."

Yet Juncker will join Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila as they line up harmoniously in central Bucharest for an evening ceremony marking the opening of Romania's six-month term in the rotating presidency.

They will listen to an orchestra performing George Enescu's often intense and impulsive Romanian Rhapsody — and, hopefully, each other's speeches.

Holding the EU presidency matters to the bloc's member nations, especially one like Romania that joined only a dozen years ago. The role requires keeping EU business flowing during the six-month term, but lacks the authority to block or undermine the communal business of the bloc.

Some Romanians say the events of recent weeks have made for a dysfunctional government. Others prefer to see it as evidence of a healthy democracy, which would be another relatively new situation in Romania.

"I see nothing unnatural," Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said of the election year political infighting. "On the contrary, I see it as proof of very vivid democratic life."

It does make planning difficult.

Iohannis has been representing Romania at the summits of leaders of EU nations. Dancila recently challenged the practice, saying the prime minister should be at the summits as the head of government. Daily feuds have ensued.

For its time holding the presidency, Romania chose "Cohesion, a common European value" as its motto.

On Thursday, it remained unclear that the president would attend the evening inaugural concert as of a few hours before the performance.

Another awkwardly timed problem arose Thursday, when word went public that the chairman of Romania's ruling party had sued the European Commission — led by Juncker.

Liviu Dragnea, the country's most powerful politician and de facto leader, brought the case to the European Court of Justice over allegations he defrauded the EU.

The European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF, said 21 million euros ($24.15 million) was fraudulently paid to officials for road construction in Romania. The alleged misuse of funds from 2001-2012 were when he headed a county council in southern Romania.

Romania's anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating whether Dragnea set up an organized crime group with other officials and forged documents to illicitly obtain EU funds.

Dragnea is the only high-profile Romanian politician who will be absent from Thursday evening's opening ceremony. He is barred from being prime minister because of a conviction for vote-rigging.

Romania has received criticism from the EU in other areas. Under Dragnea's Social Democratic Party, the government embarked on a contentious overhaul of Romania's judicial system. The EU has opposed the changes, saying they could protect corrupt officials.

Asked about Dragnea's problems with the EU, Foreign Minister Melescanu said that "any person, even if he is a politician, is entitled to look for the legal possibilities to prove his innocence."

In another sign of the gridlock in Romania, the justice minister on Thursday asked Iohannis for a third time to appoint a regional prosecutor as chief of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate.

The president has already twice refused to appoint the minister's pick, saying she was legally disqualified because there was no guarantee she didn't collaborate with the Communist-era Securitate police.

The president also has rebuffed two of the prime minister's candidates for ministerial posts.

The country's political pedigree has given some in the EU a little apprehension about the Romanian presidency.

"The rest of Europe is watching," said Ska Keller, the president of the Greens/EFA group in the EU Parliament.