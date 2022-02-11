In Romania, NATO chief visits air base hosting US troops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN McGRATH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO
  • Klaus Iohannis
    President of Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country’s president at a military air base that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Stoltenberg, who met with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and other officials at the southeast Mihail Kogalniceanu air base near the Black Sea, said that “there is a risk of armed conflict in Europe.”

“We have no certainty about what will happen. That is why we call on Russia to de-escalate,” Stoltenberg told the media. “That is why we are vigilant and prepared, that is why the presence of NATO troops in Romania is so important.”

The NATO chief’s visit came on the same day that the first U.S. military convoys carrying armored personnel vehicles rolled into the Romanian base, after traversing the country since arriving Wednesday night. It is part of a U.S. move relocating 1,000 U.S. troops from Vilseck, Germany, to Romania as U.S. officials fear Russia will soon invade Ukraine. NATO troops have also been deployed to Poland.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders and performed military maneuvers in the region but says it has no plans to invade. Stoltenberg and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis held official talks Friday and will meet with troops deployed at the base.

Iohannis on Friday expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden for sending the troops to his country and said it is “proof of the allied solidarity.” He called the current situation “a crucial moment for Euro-Atlantic security.”

“We are just 200 miles away from the illegally annexed Crimea," Iohannis said. “We also share part of our northern and eastern borders with Ukraine — we perceive the current security threat in a clear manner.”

The troops will add to around 900 U.S. service members that were already stationed in Romania, a NATO member since 2004. Romania shares more than 600 kilometers of border with Ukraine, to the north. France has also pledged to send troops to Romania.

Romania hosts a NATO missile defense system at the Deveselu military base, in the south, that Moscow has long considered a threat, arguing that the site could fire cruise missiles instead of interceptors. Washington has denied these claims.

Stoltenberg’s official visit to Romania comes ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels next week. Stoltenberg, whose tenure at NATO ends later this year after serving in the post since 2014, said Friday that NATO ministers will discuss strengthening the presence of NATO in southeast Europe.

NATO’s troop movements are aimed at defending members of the military alliance. NATO will not send troops into Ukraine should Russia invade.

___

Follow all AP stories on the crisis over Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on Russia-Ukraine escalations: 'Things could go crazy quickly'

    President Biden said in an interview that aired Thursday that tensions between Russia and Ukraine could escalate fast, warning Americans again to leave Ukraine."It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization. We're dealing with one of the largest Army's in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt in his first sit-down interview of the year.Biden said he has...

  • US fighter jets land in Poland

    U.S. F-15 fighter jets have arrived in Poland as America and its NATO allies seek to bolster defenses along the alliance's eastern flank ahead of a potential military conflict between Russia and Ukraine."US Air Force F-15 fighter jets landed in Łask to contribute to #NATOAirPolicingMission on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance," Poland's delegation to NATO said on Twitter.In a statement, U.S. European Command said the F-15s from the 48th Fighter...

  • U.S. reinforcement troops to arrive in Romania, more expected

    United States troops relocating to Romania from Germany will reach the country on Wednesday night, Romania's defence ministry said, and will shield NATO's eastern flank from potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to bolster Eastern European defences.

  • Best reactions to Rob Gronkowski’s Joe Burrow comments

    Rob Gronkowski caused a digital riot by saying Joe Burrow is the one non-Brady QB he'd want to play with if he continues his career.

  • Images show new Russian deployments near Ukraine

    U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said images taken on Wednesday (February 9) and Thursday (February 10) showed significant new deployments in several locations in annexed Crimea, western Russia and Belarus.These latest pictures could not be independently verified by Reuters.Russia is holding joint military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus as well as naval drills in the Black Sea, part of a surge of military activity near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an impending invasion. Russia denies any plans to attack.Russia has not disclosed how many troops it has deployed and says it has the right to move forces around on its territory as it sees fit. It insists they pose no external threat.

  • U.S. sends military equipment to Romania

    The first convoys carrying U.S. military equipment arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceanu army base in eastern Romania on Thursday. (Feb. 10)

  • South Florida Weekly Fishing Report - Feb. 10, 2022

    Find out what's biting from Jensen Beach down to Boynton Beach, in the St. Lucie River, the Intracoastal Waterway and out on Lake Okeechobee.

  • Indonesia looks to French industry to supply new fighter jets, attack submarines

    The Indonesian and French defense ministries agreed on two major equipment contracts that will bring Dassault fighter jets and Naval Group attack submarines into Jakarta’s air force and navy.

  • Israel puts Iran nuclear breakout time at 4–6 months with deal

    Israeli government experts believe that a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran will set the amount of time Tehran needs to produce the amount of highly enriched uranium needed for a nuclear bomb to four to six months, a senior Israeli official told me.Why it matters: This assessment is shorter than the six to nine month breakout time the Biden administration experts calculated, per two Israeli officials familiar with strategic consultations between the U.S. and Israel. Get market news

  • Russia, Belarus, And Ukraine Have All Begun 10 Days Of Military Drills, Raising Concerns That War Is Near

    “At the end of the exercises is when [Russian forces] will be ready for some kind of attack,” predicted Andriy Zagorodnyuk, the former defense minister of Ukraine.View Entire Post ›

  • Dark side of Venus revealed in new NASA photos

    A NASA spacecraft has captured never-before-seen images of Venus, providing stunning views of the hellishly hot surface of the second rock from the sun.

  • Sheriff: Flagler school bus driver was drunk, four times legal limit with 40 kids on board

    Sheriff: Flagler school bus driver was drunk, four times legal limit with 40 kids on board

  • Sting Sells Entire Songwriting Catalog To Universal Music

    Sting has become the latest elder rocker to cash in his songwriting catalog, selling his back output to Universal Music for a reported $300 million. In doing so, the 70-year-old Sting joins several such recent sales by artists, including Sony buying Bruce Springsteen’s songwriting catalog and recorded music copyrights for an estimated $550 million in […]

  • Lester Holt to interview President Joe Biden ahead of Super Bowl

    The pre-Super Bowl Sunday presidential interview is continuing this year, and Lester Holt is set to sit down with President […] The post Lester Holt to interview President Joe Biden ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Omicron Has Been Found in Deer—That Should Worry Us

    Animals like deer can serve as reservoirs for the virus that causes COVID-19, potentially harboring new mutations and variants

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • School bus driver shot in head in Minneapolis

    A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.

  • 4 key backup positions to upgrade for the Steelers

    Pittsburgh cannot overlook some key backup spots this offseason.

  • Denmark has lifted all COVID restrictions. Unfortunately, the U.S. cannot do the same thing | Opinion

    Denmark has become the first country to lift all domestic COVID- restrictions and to allow people to return to fully normal lives. But I’m not sure that what works for Denmark would work for the rest of us — at least not yet.

  • Warning time for a Russian attack is going down - NATO

    NATO's secretary general warned on Thursday of a "dangerous moment" for Europe as Russia builds up troops near Ukraine and holds joint military drills in Belarus, but reiterated an offer of talks with Moscow. Jens Stoltenberg, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offering to discuss more transparency around exercises, as well as nuclear arms control. "This is a dangerous moment for European security," Stoltenberg told a news conference with Johnson.