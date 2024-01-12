Romania to receive over €100 million in EU support to expand ports for Ukrainian exports

A €126 million aid scheme for Romania has been approved by the European Commission to support ports that have seen an increase in trade flows since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the European Commission

Quote: "The measure facilitates flow trades in and from Ukraine in line with the objectives of the EU's Solidarity Lanes action plan."

The scheme will run until 31 December 2024.

Under the scheme, logistics companies operating in Romanian ports will receive support in the form of grants up to a maximum value of €10 million.

The scheme covers the ports of Constanța, Giurgiu and Galati on the EU's eastern border; Poarta Alba, Midia and Navodari on the Danube and the Black Sea; the "satellite" ports of Constanța, Midia and Mangalia; and the Sulina Canal.

Romania has informed the European Commission that it will help companies in Romanian ports to invest in additional logistics facilities for processing goods that have deviated from their usual trade routes due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of competition policy, in this way Romania will reduce the bottlenecks caused by the sudden surge in goods arriving in the Danube and Black Sea coastal ports.

The assistance will enable port operators to process and store goods, thereby reducing the blockade caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine, she said.

"This will contribute to the EU Solidarity Lanes action plan without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market," Vestager concluded.

