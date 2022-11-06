Romania rejects Putin's false statements that the country has ‘territorial claims’ against Ukraine

Romania condemned the Putin regime for attacking Ukraine

During his speech on Russia's Day of National Unity in Moscow on Nov. 4, Putin talked of Ukraine's supposed territorial disputes with Poland, Romania and Hungary over areas that were lost after the Second World War.

"We're talking about the territories taken away from Poland by Stalin after the Second World War. We have to admit it. Large areas were seized by the Soviets in Romania and Hungary," the dictator said, apparently projecting Kremlin geopolitical ambitions onto other states.

Romaina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in contrast said Romania fully supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

It also condemned the current Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania rejects the assertions expressed by the President of the Russian Federation in a speech given on the occasion of the National Unity Day, which falsely induced the idea that Romania has territorial claims against Ukraine,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in its post.

“The (Romanian Foreign Ministry) emphasizes that the war of aggression launched by Russia on Feb. 24 represents a serious and brutal violation of the principles of international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the post added.

