Romania Set to Step Up Rate Hikes to Tame Prices: Decision Guide

Andra Timu and Irina Vilcu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s central bank will probably raise borrowing costs to tame decade-high inflation and catch up with its peers in the region that have taken a more aggressive approach in tightening monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Interest-rate setters in Bucharest are likely to step up the pace of tightening on Monday, increasing the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, according to six of 11 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The other five predicted a rise to 2%.

Romanian policy makers may be forced to reconsider their reluctance to pursue faster rate increases in the face of an extended spike in energy prices feeding inflationary pressures.

Only a few months ago, the nation had the highest interest rate in the 27-member European Union -- but is now lagging behind other eastern European states outside the euro area after hiking twice by only 25 basis points in its last two meetings.

“The central bank has, so far, remained less aggressive with its hiking cycle, which probably stems from the lagging labor market recovery, as compared to its peers, and the fiscal trajectory pertaining to the political uncertainty,” Raffaella Tenconi, a London-based economist at Wood & Company, wrote in a note to clients. “Nonetheless, we expect the bank to pick up its pace over the coming months, starting with a 50 basis points hike this month.”

Tenconi estimates the key rate will rise to 4% by the end of this year and to 4.5% by the end of 2023.

The central bank doesn’t expect inflation to return to its targeted band until late 2023, with price growth topping 5% at the end of this year. Consumer prices were 7.8% higher from a year earlier in November.

On the other hand, economic growth is forecast to be among the continent’s quickest, though the new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed to try to limit the spread of the virus may damp consumer demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘January Effect’ Doesn’t Hold Up With Stocks. But Bonds Are a Different Story.

    January has lost its crown as the perennial best month for stocks, our research shows. The new king: bonds

  • UK manufacturers positive about 2022 despite Brexit and inflation

    British manufacturers are optimistic that business conditions and productivity will improve this year despite most saying they have been hurt by Brexit and rising costs, according to an industry survey published on Monday. Trade body Make UK and accountants PwC said 73% of manufacturers believed conditions for the sector would improve and 78% foresaw at least a moderate increase in productivity in 2022. But two thirds of companies said Brexit had hampered their business in the nearly two years since Britain left the EU, while retaining staff and rising input costs linked to inflation also presented a challenge.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    The first Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was mined 13 years ago. At the time, many people scoffed at Bitcoin and argued it could never be used as a mainstream currency or a long-term investment. How did Bitcoin silence the critics?

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Is Right and Dave Ramsey Is Wrong About Mortgages

    The billionaire investor understands one key factor about mortgage loans that Dave Ramsey doesn't.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]