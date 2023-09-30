Romania suspects violation of its airspace during Russian attack on Ukraine
Romania is investigating possible violations of its airspace during Russia's attack on Ukraine's Danube ports on the night of 29-30 September.
Source: European Pravda, citing Digi24
Details: The Romanian Ministry of Defence stated that during another Russian attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube late on 29 September, an air-raid warning was issued for residents of the Romanian județs [administrative units] of Tulcea and Galati, located near the Ukrainian cities of Izmail and Reni.
Quote: "The Romanian army's radar surveillance systems identified a possible unauthorised entry into the country's airspace; the signal was detected on the way to the city of Galati."
More details: Residents of the area say they saw something falling from the sky and then heard fighter jets at low altitude.
Services conducting searches in the area have not yet found anything.
Background:
On 14 September, after several incidents of Russian drone wreckage falling on Romanian territory, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence expanded the no-fly zone near the border with Ukraine.
At the same time, Romania began building shelters in the areas bordering Ukraine, and residents received the first RO-alerts during another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports over the Danube.
Missile wreckage was recently found in a lake in southeastern Moldova.
