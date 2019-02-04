Romania Wants Central Bank to Help Find Way to End ‘Greed Tax’

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s government is asking the central bank to help it effectively eliminate a so-called "greed tax" on banks that it pushed through despite warnings from policy makers and investors who drove the leu to a record-low.

The Social Democrat-led government touched off a market rout last month and drew rebuke from central bankers who said the tax, introduced to force banks to lend money at lower interest rates and plug a hole in the budget deficit, may harm the financial system and undermine monetary policy.

While the cabinet ignored the criticism and approved the bill via emergency decree, it sees "an easy way" for the central bank to render it harmless, according to Darius Valcov, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. All rate setters have to do is change the formula used to calculate the so-called Robor interbank rate or scrap it all together. That will end a situation in which banks lend to one another at unjustifiably low costs, Valcov said.

“I hope we can get a radical change in the way Robor is calculated or even see its demise,” Valcov said in a phone interview Monday. “A decision will be made with the central bank, which can modify internal rules on the market rates without requiring parliamentary approval.”

The proposed solution is an unexpected departure for the government, which has bickered with the central bank over the past month after the bill’s approval spooked investors. Valcov signaled another shift when, after the government accused the central bank of failing to protect the leu as it tumbled to an all-time low against the euro, he said the bank is trying to shield the currency from negative effects.

The central bank and the Finance Ministry are now engaged in a debate over how to alleviate the pressure that the new tax is generating on banks, with rate-setters urging the cabinet to drop the link between the tax and the Robor. Valcov suggested that the central bank can work with lenders and the government to push the Robor to below 2 percent, a level at which the tax is zero.

He added that the government’s aim was to lower borrowing costs for the average Romanian. The cabinet hasn’t projected revenue from the tax in this year’s budget, and income in January beat analysts’ expectations, he said.

“We don’t care about the level of the tax or any extra revenue," Valcov said. "We want the borrowing costs for citizens to be close to those of the other Europeans, to be cut in half from the current levels.”

