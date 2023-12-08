Romania welcomes amendments to Ukrainian law on national minorities

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu has commended Ukraine for making changes to its national minority laws in line with suggestions from the EU and the Council of Europe.

Source: Odobescu on Twitter (X) following consultations with Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Odobescu: "Welcoming Ukraine’s amendments to legislation relevant to national minorities in Ukraine - a positive step forward. Romania will continue to promote a transparent and constructive approach on this matter."

— Luminita Odobescu (@Odobes1Luminita) December 8, 2023

In another tweet, Odobescu mentioned talks with Olha Stefanishyna, during which she had confirmed Romania's support for the opening of EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

"[We] agreed to work together to upgrade bilateral relations to the Strategic Partnership level," she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 10288-1 On Amendments to Legislation on National Minorities on 8 December. The amendments take the European Commission’s recommendations into account and are required for further progress towards EU membership.

Zelenskyy signed the law on the same day that it was approved by the Verkhovna Rada in general and in principle. The law is necessary to reflect the Council of Europe’s expert assessment and meet one of the European Commission's criteria for opening EU accession negotiations.

