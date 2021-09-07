Romanian coalition partner quits government amid crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s governing center-right coalition faces a no-confidence vote in parliament after junior partner USR-Plus resigned from the government on Tuesday.

The party's resignation caps a week of political turmoil that erupted when Prime Minister Florin Citu fired justice minister and USR-Plus member Stelian Ion for not signing off on a 10 billion euro ($12 billion) regional infrastructure development program.

“This morning we did what we announced,” Dan Barna, leader of USR-Plus, posted online on Tuesday. “We registered and resigned, together with the USR PLUS ministers, at the prime minister’s office. We are moving forward.”

All six ministers from the junior coalition party have quit. The governing coalition, which has 56% of seats in parliament, is composed of Citu's Liberals, USR-Plus, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR.

The move will lead to a parliamentary vote of no-confidence against Citu, who is backed by President Klaus Iohannis. For a no-confidence motion against the prime minister to be carried, it would need at least 234 votes in parliament and would rely on support from the opposition leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD).

Over the past few days, the PSD has opted against taking part in no-confidence motions against Citu, who has accused USR-Plus of behaving “like spoiled children.”

USR-Plus had voiced concerns over how regional development funds - which would give power to local authorities - would be spent. The party called their justice minister's sacking an “abusive revocation.”

Barna has said that his party is willing to keep the current Liberal-led coalition together but that his party will not do so with Citu at the helm.

“We cannot move forward with a prime minister who governs without a minimum respect for coalition agreements,” Barna said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio poses holding lighter to US Capitol before starting five-month jail sentence

    Neo-fascist posed, smiling with a lighter in front of the government building, before serving his sentance

  • Philippines defers new COVID-19 plan, maintains capital curbs

    The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

    Al Drago/Bloomberg/GettyWhen he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge.“We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was the Capitol so ill-prepared for that day… and what have we done to make sure that never happens again?”More than six weeks later, and well into the official Jan. 6 committee’s own wo

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • President Biden, Texas shows we can’t wait any longer. It’s time to pack the court

    Remember when Mitch McConnell twice invoked entirely made-up rules to politically shape the court’s membership? Expanding the court will make it more legitimate, not less ‘In adding two additional justices, conservatives would continue to enjoy a 6-5 majority, but with Justice Roberts, a stalwart institutionalist, serving as the swing vote.’ Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock William Brennan, the great US supreme court justice, liked to greet his incoming law clerks with a bracingly sim

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show

    Conservative radio host and politician Larry Elder said during a July 18 appearance on Prager University’s “The Candace Owens Show,” […] The post Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Jan. 6 committee leaders Thompson, Cheney blast Kevin McCarthy's claims that Trump had 'no involvement' in the riot as 'baseless'

    During a KGET-TV interview, McCarthy suggested that the FBI and Senate agencies looked into Trump's link to the riot and cleared the former president.

  • British military officer: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

    A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • How a Small Town Silenced a Neo-Nazi Hate Campaign

    WHITEFISH, Mont. — Richard Spencer, the most infamous summer resident in the town of Whitefish, Montana, once boasted that he stood at the vanguard of a white nationalist movement emboldened by President Donald Trump. Things have changed. “I have bumped into him, and he runs. That’s actually a really good feeling,” said Tanya Gersh, a real estate agent targeted in an antisemitic hate campaign that Andrew Anglin, founder of neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, unleashed in 2016 after Spencer’s mother

  • From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net

    WASHINGTON — When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats’ ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity. Passage of the bill, which could spend as much as $3.5 trillion over the next decade, is anything but certain. President Joe Biden, who has staked

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

  • Kim Jong Un says climate change is crippling North Korea and the country needs an 'urgent' response

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the danger of an "abnormal climate" has been rising in recent years, and called on officials to act.

  • As El Salvador adopts bitcoin, its young president is dismantling democracy

    President Nayib Bukele faced international condemnation after his supporters moved to fire a third of the nation's judges and clear the way for Bukele to seek a second term.

  • Acclaimed photographer Steve McCurry captured the beauty of Afghanistan for almost 4 decades. He describes his hopes and fears for its people after the Taliban takeover.

    McCurry's most recognized work is the portrait of "Afghan Girl", Sharbat Gula, at a refugee camp. Check out some of his other incredible images.