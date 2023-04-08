Romanian F-16s intercept two Russian jet fighters while on duty in Baltic States

Romanian fighter jets that are based in the Baltic States within NATO air patrol mission took off to intercept two Russian Su-27 fighters.

Source: Romanian Air Force

On 7 April, six days into their duty as part of the enhanced air patrol mission in the Baltics, the pilots received a notification from the NATO Air Operations Center in Uedem, Germany, about unidentified aircraft over international waters in the NATO area of responsibility.

After the interception, the fighters were identified as Russian Su-27s. Romanian pilots accompanied them to the exit from the area of responsibility of the Alliance.

During just one week at the end of March, fighter jets of the NATO mission in the Baltics took off six times to escort Russian planes that violated the rules of flight in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

