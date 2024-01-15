Romanian farmers block lorries at 2 checkpoints on Ukrainian border

Blocked movement of lorries through the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Ukrainian border. Photo: NEWSBUCOVINA.RO

Romanian farmers block the movement of lorries through the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Ukrainian border.

Source: European Pravda; State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

At about 12:00, farmers resumed blocking the movement of lorries in the direction of the Siret checkpoint, located opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint in Porubne, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said in a statement.

The agency notes that the blocking of Vicovu de Sus, the Romanian checkpoint located opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint in Krasnoilsk, has also begun.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine points out that other types of transport, as well as pedestrians at both checkpoints, are issued per the established procedure for entry and exit from Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Romanian hauliers and farmers who spontaneously joined them continue to protest for the sixth day in a row, obstructing the movement seriously.

On Sunday, Romanian farmers blocked the movement of lorries through the Siret checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

On the eve of Saturday, a similar blocking of traffic on the territory of Romania lasted for 6 hours.

In the evening, Romanian farmers stopped their blockade.

Support UP or become our patron!