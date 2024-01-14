Romanian farmers block lorry traffic from Ukraine again

Trucks in the queue at the Porubne-Siret border crossing. Photo: Getty Images

Farmers in Romania once again blocked lorry traffic through the Siret checkpoint on the border with Ukraine on 14 January.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: At about 14:00, Ukrainian border guards were informed by the Romanian border police that Romanian farmers and agrarians have blocked traffic on the Siret checkpoint, located opposite еру Ukrainian checkpoint Porubne.

SBGS specified that all types of vehicles and pedestrians are being registered for departure from Ukraine according to the established procedure.

Background:

On Saturday, 13 January, a similar blockade of the traffic in the territory of Romania lasted for six hours.

In the evening Romanian farmers lifted the blockade.

Romania has become one of the key countries for transit of Ukrainian products after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of sea routes. Its role has grown after the embargo on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products was implemented by several countries in Eastern Europe, as well as after several checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border from Poland’s side were blocked.

