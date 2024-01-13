Romanian farmers block Siret-Porubne checkpoint, reasons unknown

Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic on the border

Romanian farmers have blocked the movement of trucks through the Siret-Porubne checkpoint from the Romanian side, the Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 13.

The reasons and estimated duration of the blockade are currently unknown.

The State Border Guard Service warns of possible traffic disruptions in both directions.

Currently, there is no significant truck queue towards Ukraine. 825 vehicles are registered in the E-line for exiting Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the passage of passenger cars, buses, and pedestrians continues unobstructed.

