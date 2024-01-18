Romanian farmers, carriers block third border crossing with Ukraine

Romanian protesters blocked the third checkpoint on the border

Romanian haulers and farmers have blocked the Halmeu-Diakove checkpoint, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Jan. 18.

This information was received from representatives of the Romanian Border Police at 10:30 a.m. This is the third checkpoint on the Romanian border with Ukraine that has been blocked by protesters, and the Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk checkpoints remain blocked.

The reasons and approximate duration of the blockade were not reported by the border agency.

Romanian farmers again began blocking truck traffic through the Siret checkpoint on Jan. 14 after a protest on Jan. 13 that lasted six hours.

The Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of large agricultural organizations reached an agreement on 13 farmers' demands on Jan. 15. The government pledged to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes until 2026, as well as to introduce provisions for subsidized interest-bearing loans.

However, the farmers' negotiator, Marius Micu, noted that the signed agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, which may continue until Jan. 18.

Protesters announced their intention to block the Halmeu-Diakove checkpoint on Jan. 17.

