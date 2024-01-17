Romanian farmers continue blockade of two border checkpoints with Ukraine, despite agreement with government

Romanian farmers continue to partially block lorry traffic near the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, despite having reached an agreement with the government.

Source: Ihor Zarudniev, aide to the head of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment, reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "Near the Siret checkpoint, which is opposite our Porubne crossing point, the blocking of lorries has been going on for the third day in a row. However, just an hour ago, the first batch of 10 lorries was allowed through from the Romanian side. The lorries are still not being cleared to leave Ukraine because of the blockade."

Details: The blocking of truck traffic did not stop last night at the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, which is opposite Krasnoilsk checkpoint. As of 12:30, there were about 60 lorries in the queue to leave Ukraine at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

At the same time, more than 1,100 lorries dhave been registered in the electronic queue, with drivers requesting to leave Ukraine through the Porubne checkpoint.

Background:

The Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of major agricultural organisations reached an agreement on 15 January that met several demands of farmers, as they had been protesting for six days and blocking the border with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!