Romanian farmers disrupt truck movement at Siret checkpoint

Romanian farmers blocked the movement of trucks at the border

Romanian farmers have again begun to impede the movement of freight through the Siret Romania-Ukraine border crossing, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Telegram on Jan. 14.

Ukrainian border guards were told of the renewed blockade by their Romanian counterparts, who explained that a group of Romanian farmers had begun to obstruct truck traffic towards the Siret checkpoint, situated opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Porubne.

The Border Guard stated that they are processing all types of vehicles and pedestrians for departure from Ukraine following established procedures.

A similar traffic blockade on the territory of Romania lasted six hours on Jan. 13, the Service said.



