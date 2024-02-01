Romanian General Staff chief says Putin will not stop and calls to prepare for war with Russia

General Gheorghiță Vlad, Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, believes that the Romanian people, like all Europeans, should prepare for the potential spread of Russian aggression, which Putin will escalate if he wins in Ukraine.

Source: Gheorghiță Vlad in an interview with the Romanian service of Radio Liberty on 1 February, reports European Pravda

Details: Vlad emphasised that Russia "has become a problem for the world order and for democracy," and thus it is waging war not just against Ukraine but also "with the democratic world." "The population of Romania, like the entire population of the European Union and Europe, should be worried, and we should take appropriate measures to be ready," he said in a statement.

The Romanian General Staff chief emphasised that if Russia wins in Ukraine, it will most likely attack Moldova, escalating the situation in the Western Balkans.

Quote: "I am more than confident that President Putin will escalate in the near future," Vlad said.

The Romanian military leadership urged NATO countries to replenish arms stocks and prepare the population, most likely by instituting voluntary military service for the entire population.

Background:

Similar statements have recently been made by the military leadership of many other countries. For instance, Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, said that Russia might attack a NATO country in the near future.

Swedish Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén and Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin said all citizens should be prepared for war.

And the Commander-in-Chief of Norway's Armed Forces urged not to waste the "window of opportunity" to prepare for a possible direct confrontation with Russia, as this time could be limited in a few years.

