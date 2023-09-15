Romanian government expects Ukraine to implement grain export control plan

The Romanian government has expressed regret over the European Commission's decision not to extend restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine after 15 September, but said it was ready to consider Kyiv's export control plan.

Source: European Pravda referring to the Romanian government

Details: Romanian government said that it expects Ukraine to submit an action plan on export control measures "to prevent distortion of the grain market in our country, which it has pledged to submit by the end of Monday, 18 September 2023".

"Depending on the action plan presented by the Ukrainian side, the Romanian government will decide on appropriate measures to protect Romanian farmers," it added.

At the same time, the Romanian government regretted that no solution was found at the European level to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine, "as insisted by the EU member states affected by this decision".

Background:

The European Commission has imposed a temporary restriction on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They argued that Ukrainian grain was hurting their markets and harming farmers.

On Friday, the European Commission announced that it would not extend restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to limit imports on its part.

Nevertheless, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to impose unilateral restrictions.

