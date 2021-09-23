Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea
·3 min read

By Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - After living through three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic without getting sick, 55-year-old Roxana Pascu thought that she was healthy enough to withstand the virus and decided to turn down the vaccine.

Now Pascu, who runs a small business, is one of around 1,040 COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care across Romania where cases have more than doubled over the last week and ICU beds are becoming dangerously scarce.

With the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union, Romania is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin.

"I thought that if I made it through three waves without getting infected, I can make it through another one without a vaccine," Pascu said, her voice so weak that she could barely speak.

Whereas the European Union has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population on the whole, Romania has only managed 34%, exposing entrenched distrust in state institutions, misinformation campaigns, poor rural infrastructure and weak vaccine education.

The government, which eased restrictions despite low vaccine intake, has missed a goal to vaccinate 10 million people by September, with little over 5 million inoculated. About 40% of medical and school staff were not vaccinated and officials have so far stopped short of making it mandatory.

On Wednesday, Romania had only 32 intensive care beds available, and was struggling to add more because of staff shortages. Daily infection rates are nearing a record high of over 10,000 and public health officials this month estimated that Romania could see 15,000-20,000 new daily cases in October.

In capital Bucharest, Beatrice Mahler, the manager of the Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute was trying to staff a mobile intensive care unit.

"At the moment I have great, great problems in opening these beds, because we can't work without staff."

The institute's morgue is also at capacity and is looking to rent mortuary freezers, she said.

"I am scared because I don't know how much we can help if there aren't enough of us," said Anita Timofte, the institute's chief ICU nurse. "I ... suspect there will not be enough room for how many people will be unlucky to get sick."

Restrictions including weekend curfews are being reintroduced in cities and villages with high case numbers. Schools are increasingly moving online.

Along with efforts to find more staff and provide more beds, officials plan to send mobile vaccination units to schools and introduced a lottery with vouchers and cash prizes to boost inoculations.

"What is essential is being able to give specialized medical attention to those who need it. The human resource is what limits us," deputy health minister Andrei Baciu said.

As for Pascu, she plans to get vaccinated after she recovers. So does Raul Adin, a 20-year-old patient gasping for breath through a respirator.

"I 100% plan to get vaccinated," he said.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Octv Ganea; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as worries mount

    As uncertainty looms over cash-strapped China Evergrande Group, seizing up China's junk bond market, pressure is building on its peers to access fresh funding to repay notes worth nearly $300 billion due over the next two years. Once its top-selling developer, Evergrande now looms as one of China's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt ends a freewheeling era of building with borrowed money which became infamous for ghost cities and roads to nowhere. The nervousness has resulted in a handful of Chinese real estate developers having their ratings downgraded by agencies as concern swirls about their debt and repayment abilities, which, in turn, will weigh on their borrowing costs.

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to decide in early October on the possible use of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * Ukraine tightened lockdown curbs, restricting large events and occupancy at gyms, cinemas and cultural sites, after a recent steady increase in new infections, as the country plans compulsory vaccinations for some jobs including employees of state institutions and local governments. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for those 65 and older, all people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus.

  • Florida makes quarantine optional for students exposed to COVID

    A day after assuming his job, Florida's newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Boeing Sees China Needing 8,700 New Airplanes by 2040. That’s a $1.47 Trillion Opportunity.

    Boeing says the forecast reflects the China market's 'rebound and further evolution of its airline business models.'

  • Danes side with US against French criticism of defense deal

    Denmark is siding with the United States in the dispute with its fellow EU member France over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a newspaper interview that she wants to warn against turning “concrete challenges, which will always exist between allies, into something they should not be." “In the light of the discussions that are taking place right now in Europe, I think it is important to say that I experience (U.S. President Joe) Biden as very loyal to the trans-Atlantic alliance," Frederiksen told Danish newspaper Politiken on Wednesday.

  • China sends 19 fighter jets towards Taiwan in show of force

    China sent 19 fighter jets toward Taiwan in a large display of force Thursday, after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also applied to join. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response to the Chinese jets and tracked them on their air defense systems, the island's Defense Ministry said in a statement. China has sent fighter jets toward Taiwan on an almost daily basis this past year.

  • Morocco's Khadija rape case: Eleven jailed for 20 years

    The woman's lawyer says he will appeal, describing the 20-year sentences as "not tough."

  • Their Baby Died in the Hospital. Then Came the $257,000 Bill.

    Brittany Giroux Lane gave birth to her daughter, Alexandra, a few days before Christmas in 2018. The baby had dark eyes and longish legs. She had also arrived about 13 weeks early, and weighed just 2 pounds. Alexandra initially thrived in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai West. Lane, 35, recalls the nurses describing her daughter as a “rock star” because she grew so quickly. But her condition rapidly worsened after an infection, and Alexandra died early on the morning of Jan. 15 at

  • New R.1 Covid Variant Detected In U.S. Outbreak; First Identified In Japan

    While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]

  • This Woman's Story Of How She Gained 50 Pounds In Three Months And Was Told By A Doctor That Her Bloating Was "Psychosomatic" Has Gone Viral On TikTok

    "FIGHT for an answer."View Entire Post ›

  • Poor Gut Health Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight—Here Are 5 Things You Can Do About It

    Feed your gut bugs and you might see a shift on the scale!

  • Mom dying of ovarian cancer shares what she wants women to know about the deadly disease

    A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.

  • Dance Moms ' Chloé Lukasiak Is 'In A Beautiful Place' After Addressing Her Eating Disorders

    The former reality TV star said she is "in a happy place" now after working through multiple eating disorders in therapy

  • IUD Insertion Doesn't Have to Be Excruciating: Here's How My Doctor Minimized the Pain

    My first IUD insertion was - not exaggerating - the most painful experience of my life. I remember screaming, nearly fainting (I had to lie on the table for about 10 minutes afterward), throwing up on the way home, and weathering waves of debilitating cramps for days.

  • An Idaho nurse who told her family not to get vaccinated even as her mother was in a coma from COVID-19 has died of the disease

    The nurse's brother told CNN that his sister didn't think there had been studies conducted on COVID-19 vaccines.

  • 'Soul-crushing': US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

    COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers. “It is devastating," said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Evidence shows that, yes, masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go

    What type of mask is best? Brais Seara/Moment via Getty ImagesDo masks work? And if so, should you reach for an N95, a surgical mask, a cloth mask or a gaiter? Over the past year and a half, researchers have produced a lot of laboratory, model-based and observational evidence on the effectiveness of masks. For many people it has understandably been hard to keep track of what works and what doesn’t. I’m an assistant professor of environmental health sciences. I, too, have wondered about the answe

  • How California turned the tide and achieved the lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the U.S.

    While California has not reinstituted sweeping restrictions, the state and many local health departments have taken steps to tackle the Delta variant.

  • Why Amazon wants to make sure everyone knows it's totally cool with smoking pot now

    Cannabis experts predict more companies will follow Amazon in relaxing marijuana screening to appeal to workers.