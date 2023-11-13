Romanian Inflation Eases as Lingering Concerns Stymie Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Romanian inflation eased for an eighth month, though the slowdown to the lowest level since the end of 2021 is unlikely to persuade the central bank to cut interest rates any time soon.

Consumer prices rose 8.1% from a year earlier in October, compared with 8.8% in September, the statistics office said on Monday. That’s slightly below the 8.2% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Prices were up 0.6% from the previous month.

The central bank has held borrowing costs steady at 7% since January, arguing that the European Union’s second-highest inflation rate needs to decline convincingly before monetary policy easing can start. While officials expect price growth to fall to 7.5% by the end of this year, a new spike is expected in early 2024 in the wake of recently approved fiscal changes designed to curb the budget deficit.

“We cannot talk about rate cuts until we see clearly that inflation is declining,” Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said in Bucharest on Friday. “The worst combination would be to lower the key rate and realize that inflation isn’t actually slowing as expected. We cannot play games with the key rate.”

Still, price growth will likely slow to 4.8% at the end of 2024, according to a central bank forecast.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

