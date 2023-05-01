Romanian man gets a year and a day for attempted burglary at Chattahoochee River

May 1—A Romanian man living in Lawrenceville was sentenced in federal court last week for attempted car burglaries in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Mihail Ilie, 24, will serve one year and one day in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for violating the federal Assimilative Crimes Act, which means he violated a state law on federal land, but the crime he committed is not already prohibited by federal law.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan, U.S. park rangers at the Chattahoochee started investigating a slew of car burglaries in August and September that fit a pattern: The car's passenger door lock would be picked with a special tool, and credit or debit cars left in the vehicle were stolen and then used "almost immediately" at area malls for high-dollar purchases, including electronics and jewelry.

Because the burglar entered from the passenger side, many hikers did not immediately recognize their cars had been broken into upon returning to them, Buchanan's office said.

Rangers used trail cameras and other investigative tactics to identify two vehicles commonly in the area when burglaries were reported, it added.

On September 10, a ranger saw Ilie crouched between one of those vehicles and a car he seemed to be breaking into and arrested him as he attempted the break-in. Ilie was using a 12-year-old girl as a lookout, and a search of his car revealed receipts for Apple products and jewelry, some of which were bought out-of-state, and burglary tools, Buchanan's office added.

"National Parks and Recreational Areas serve as refuges for people to relax and enjoy the outdoors without fear of being targeted by criminals like Ilie," Buchanan said. "This case is an example of the importance of citizens reporting property crimes. Without the reports from other visitors to the park who were victims of car burglaries, Rangers would not have identified and arrested Ilie in the act of committing another offense."

Ilie made an initial court appearance on September 12 and was detained before his trial as a flight risk. A grand jury indicted him on October 4 with felony possession of burglary tools and attempted car burglary, and he was convicted of the charges on December 12 after pleading guilty.

He was sentenced to prison on April 25 and ordered to pay $802 in restitution, and assistant U.S. attorney Alana Black prosecuted the case.

"Parks are places where people tend to let their guard down. Their minds enter a safe mode and they become less vigilant when they start their hike or bike ride," said Jeston Fisher, chief ranger of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. "Law Enforcement at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and around the Metro Atlanta area work very hard to deter crime and more importantly, educate the visitors. Please help by remembering to leave your valuables at home or take them with you when you recreate."