Romanian prosecutors send Andrew Tate to trial

STORY: Social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects have been sent on trial by Romanian prosecutors on Tuesday (June 20).

They are charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending an investigation into abuses committed against seven women.

All of them have denied the allegations.

The indictment also sought the confiscation of property, luxury watches, along with cash and cryptocurrency seized by prosecutors during the investigation.

Prosecutors say the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

They add that the victims were then taken to properties outside the capital Bucharest.

And, through physical violence and mental intimidation, they were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain.

The brothers, both former kickboxers, are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial for human trafficking in Romania.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, has millions of online fans, mostly young men.

They follow his promotion of an ultra-masculine, luxurious lifestyle.