Romanian Senator and nationalist party leader wants to help Russia carve up Ukraine

Employing language more often heard by politicians in neighboring Hungary, Romanian nationalist party leader Claudiu Târziu has called for Romania to annex parts of Ukraine.

Mimicking Moscow’s talking points, the Romanian senator and leader of the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party called for Romania to “reunify sovereignty” by claiming parts of Ukraine, reported Antena 3 CNN.

Romania will not be "truly sovereign until we reintegrate the Romanian state within its natural borders! ", Târziu said, while naming the Ukrainian areas he thinks should be occupied.

"Northern Bukovina cannot be forgotten! Southern Bessarabia cannot be forgotten! Hertsa region, Transylvania, everything that belonged and belongs to the Romanian nation must return to the borders of one state!", he said.

While speaking of historic borders, Târziu made no mention of Transylvania, long sought-after by neighbor Hungary. Romania was awarded the formerly Hungarian region following World War I after changing allegiances to the Allies shortly before the war ended.

Târziu believes that Romania is at a crossroads when dealing with "great empires", specifically Russia and NATO.

"NATO, to which Romania made great efforts to join — precisely in order to fence us off from the Russians, who have already invaded us 12 times — is just one of those empires that we have to deal with in order to take parts of Ukraine.", he said.

Tarziu told the Russians that he was ready to high-five them a few days after the invasion of Ukraine began. He also advocates for improving relations between Romania and Russia.

László Toroczkai, leader of Hungary’s far-right Mi Hazánk Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement) party, has already claimed Ukraine’s Zakarppatia Oblast, should Ukraine lose its statehood because of the war.

Toroczkai has also called for the return of Transylvania from Romania to Hungary, with some speculating that he’d be willing to launch his own “special military operation” to make it happen.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine