Romano arrest 'a collaborative effort'

Jun. 29—The multi-day manhunt for a second murder suspect, Arlo Whiteoak Romano, 42, of Morgantown, came to an end Monday night, thanks to collaborative efforts from law enforcement and the public.

On Tuesday morning, officials from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, who led the search, said Romano was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) without incident at the Walmart in Uniontown, Pa.

"It is my understanding through the Pennsylvania State Police that [Romano ] and a female subject were attempting to shoplift or there was at least a complaint of shoplifting, " said Mon County Sheriff's detective Sgt. Stephen Currie, "but that's what led police there to investigate."

Law enforcement had been searching for Romano, who was wanted for the May 7 murder of Matthew Moore, since he ran from deputies in the Cheat Lake area the evening of June 22.

A second suspect in the murder, Cleotis Cortez-Paul Eppes Jr., AKA "Ghost ", 48, of Harper Woods, Mich., was taken into custody last week and is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

In the days prior to his arrest, Romano had been seen at Chestnut Ridge Regional Park near Bruceton Mills, prompting deputies to evacuate and close the park. The park remained closed over the weekend while officers searched for Romano. Since then, the sheriff had at least two deputies stationed at the park and as a rover unit.

The park reopened Tuesday. According to information from park officials, even though it is not necessary, they will continue to have a security patrol covering the park for the remainder of the week.

Mon Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mark Ralston said deputies logged more than 100 hours of overtime during the weekend search.

Sheriff Perry Palmer said the arrest was a collaborative effort between several law enforcement agencies and the public, which is "how it should be."

Palmer said the public was able to provide several good tips and information that led them to some places to look for the suspect.

Currie said deputies were aided by a long list of agencies, including Mon Metro Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service for both West Virginia and Detroit, Mich., the Preston County Sheriff's Office, Morgantown Police Department, the FBI Evidence Response Team, the Marion County Emergency Management Drone Team, Pennsylvania State Police and several other law enforcement agencies in the Detroit area.

Had Romano not been apprehended, Granville and West Virginia University Police departments were poised to join the search.

Upon learning the last suspect was apprehended, Moore's sister, Brandi Shaffer said Tuesday she was thankful for everyone who put endless hours into solving her brother's murder.

"It doesn't make my soul hurt any less or the heartache dull, " she said, "but I do hope and pray that my family and I can rest a little easier knowing that those two are behind bars."

"Everything worked out for the best, " said Palmer. "We just want to make sure we thank the proper agencies and the public for being patient."