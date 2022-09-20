Rome Health SUV taken from hospital's front entrance, reported stolen: What we know

Two vehicles, including one from an area hospital, were reported stolen earlier this month, according to a release from the Rome Police Department.

Rome police responded around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to Rome Health on North James Street, after an employee reported a vehicle was stolen from the front entrance to the hospital. The vehicle, a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with "Rome Health" printed on the door panels, has not yet been located, the release said.

Police are also investigating a vehicle reported stolen from a towing lot the previous day. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, to Mike Jr's Towing on East Dominick Street, the release said. Owner Michael Burth reported a black 2007 Ford F550 flat-bed truck was taken.

A GPS tracker showed it being taken around 3 a.m. and traveling to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after which it's believed the tracker was removed, the release said. The truck has also not yet been found.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at either 866-730-8477 or p3tips.com.

