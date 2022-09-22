Rome man arrested on warrant, refusing to submit to arrest in Kingfield

Sep. 22—KINGFIELD — Police say a man dropped off at a Main Street store Tuesday was reported to be carrying a gun and having an emotional crisis.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Wednesday that the man, Lucas Burnham of Rome, was reportedly carrying a .357 Magnum revolver in a black sweatshirt he was carrying around town.

There was also a warrant out for Burnham, 37, for a noncompliance contempt of court order out of Augusta, Nichols said.

A school and a day care center were put on lock down for a brief period Tuesday, he said.

Several deputies searched for the man and he was spotted coming out of the woods at one point.

Once deputies found him they told him to put the gun and sweatshirt down and to get on his knees. Once deputies touched him, the man started fighting, Nichols said.

Chief Deputy Steven Lowell was there and used a Taser to stun him in the back to subdue him, the sheriff said.

Burnham was arrested on the warrant and a misdemeanor charge of refusing to submit to arrest, Nichols said. He was being held in lieu of $750 bail Wednesday afternoon at the Franklin County Detention Center.

A conviction on the resisting arrest charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.