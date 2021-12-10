Rome man charged in slaying of parents found not competent to stand trial

The 30-year-old Rome man accused of killing his parents at their Old Oneida Road home has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Kyle J. Kirk was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of felony first-degree murder and one count of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after New York State Police reported finding 60-year-old Howard J. Kirk III and 53-year-old Amanda L. Osbourne dead from multiple stab wounds at the trailer they shared with their son.

On Tuesday, Rome City Court Judge Gregory J. Amoroso accepted the results of a psychiatric evaluation deeming Kirk not competent to stand court proceedings, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said.

Prior coverage: Bodies of man, woman discovered in grisly double-slaying at Old Oneida Road trailer

More Rome news: Rome woman killed, passenger injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 46 in Verona

Troopers said two people were found stabbed to death Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at a trailer in the outer district of Rome.

But McNamara noted the ruling is not a verdict in the case.

"That doesn't mean he won't be competent forever," he said.

Kirk will be transferred from the Oneida County jail to the custody of the New York State Office of Mental Health. He'll be re-evaluated in 90 days, McNamara said.

McNamara said his office would move forward presenting the case to a grand jury for an indictment. If Kirk is indicted and later found competent, it could then move forward to a trial, he said.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Rome man charged in Old Oneida Road killings not competent to stand trial