Rome man facing federal child pornography charges

A Rome man faces charges in federal court of receiving and transporting child pornography, according to federal authorities.

James Swanson appeared in federal court on the charges, which carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison and maximum sentence of 20 years with a fine of up to $250,000 and at least five years of parole, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.

Swanson allegedly spent years using electronic devices to access and download child pornography on the internet, which he then uploaded to a cloud storage account, according to the federal complaint. If convicted, Swanson would also be required to register as a sex offender.

After a Sept. 21 hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Andrew Baxter released Swanson pending his trial on conditions of supervision.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the New York State Police and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian LaRochelle as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Investigators are asking anyone with related information to call the Homeland Security Investigations tipline at 1-866-347-2423.

Project Safe Childhood, launched in 2006, seeks to use federal, state and local resources to find and prosecute people who exploit children through the Internet, and to identify and rescue victims.

