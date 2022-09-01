Rome man killed in car-pedestrian crash on Route 49 in Marcy

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on State Route 49 in Marcy, according to a release from New York State Police.

Robert J. Grande was walking in the westbound lane near the Oriskany exit ramp on Route 49. Gerald D. Allen, 54, also of Rome, was traveling west in his vehicle when he struck him just before 9:30 p.m., the release said. Grande was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen and his 34-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash, and no impairment was noted, the release said. Police reported the accident appears to be the result of pedestrian error and no charges are expected.

