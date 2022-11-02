Rome man sentenced to serve prison time after February 2022 police pursuit

A Rome man who displayed a handgun near a Utica elementary school and led police on a pursuit from New Hartford to Durhamville was sentenced Tuesday in Oneida County Court.

Thomas Grant received an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in state prison, after previously pleading guilty to felony first-degree reckless endangerment. He was initially charged in February with multiple felony offenses after police reported he displayed a handgun to two individuals near a Utica elementary school.

In an eventual police pursuit, he reportedly drove toward a Utica police officer at a gas station in New Hartford and was eventually taken into custody by Oneida County sheriff's deputies in Durhamville.

Judge Robert Bauer advised Grant the situation could have ended far worse than it did. Grant said he wouldn't want something like that to happen again, and that it wouldn't.

An order of protection was also issued for two people involved in the incident, Bauer said.

