Rome men charged with stealing from Oneonta Walmart

Mar. 7—Two men from Rome were charged Friday in connection with stolen items from the Walmart in Oneonta.

According to a media release, State Police from the Oneonta barracks responded to the Walmart on Southside for a report of a larceny in progress at 3:07 p.m. March 3.

A preliminary investigation determined that Joseph M. Murray, 38, took items from the store without paying and loaded them into a truck, the release said.

While interviewing Murray, it was determined that another individual, John W. Grass, 33, was still inside the store taking more items, the release said.

During the investigation, Grass provided troopers with a false name, and it was found that he had a warrant out of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Murry and Grass were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, the release said. Grass was also charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and false personation, both misdemeanors.

Murry and Grass were both given appearance tickets and are due to appear in the town of Oneonta Court on March 21. Grass was turned over to the custody of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the release said.