Rome police announce new Street Crime Unit in response to crime uptick

A new unit blending patrol officers with investigators has formed at the Rome Police Department in response to an increase of calls for service in the city.

Rome police Chief David Collins said the Street Crime Unit launched in April after he and Deputy Chief Cheyenne Schoff noticed an uptick in gun-related calls through 2022.

“I think policing has shifted to becoming reactive,” said Collins, who was sworn in as police chief in January. “Now this has allowed us to take this more proactive approach.”

More:David Collins sworn in as Rome's new police chief. Here are five things to know:

More:After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, Rome police Chief Kevin Beach will retire

The Rome Police Department announced a new Street Crimes Unit to help tackle a reported uptick in police calls.

Data from Rome police shows a 24% increase in calls for service from January through March of this year, with a 42% increase in violent crime. Shots-fired calls dropped by 29%, however.

Data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services shows that, after a gradual decline over the last five years, both Oneida County’s total adult arrests and the city of Rome’s crime index increased from 2020 to 2021. However, in nearby Utica, data from DCJS’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative shows a slight decrease in gun violence from January to May of this year, as well as a 24% decrease in shooting incidents involving injury from 2020 to 2021.

More:Rome to use millions in ARPA funding to demolish James Street Parking Garage

More:State bill would create system akin to Amber alerts for suspects who injure, kill police officers

The Street Crime Unit is made up of about half a dozen officers from both the street patrol and detective divisions. It’s structured so officers can respond quickly to gun- and narcotic-related calls, but also can continue investigating the incident, Collins said.

“They’re not getting called away for the larceny at Lowes,” he said. “They’re able to focus.”

That doesn’t mean the department’s Special Investigations Unit isn’t still focusing on higher-level crimes, said Rome police Capt. Kevin James, who heads the Street Crime Unit.

Story continues

“Where they kind of pair together is information sharing,” he said.

Investigators may pass on information to the new unit, or conduct surveillance while patrol officers are on standby, James said. The current focus has been gun- and narcotic-related crimes, he said.

Collins said the unit doesn’t use any additional funds, but rather reallocates resources and redefines some officers’ roles. Since April, 59 arrests have been made by the unit, he said. Rome police reported various narcotics, upwards of $1,700 in cash and two handguns were seized as a result of these arrests.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: 'More proactive': Rome police announce new Street Crime Unit