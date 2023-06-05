Rome police arrest homeless man accused of repeatedly stalking woman

Rome police arrested a homeless man on Saturday for aggravated stalking after they say he violated an active protection order meant to keep him away from a woman.

On June 3, officers responded to an address on Porter Street where Jonathan Brown, AKA Johnny Bell, standing in the yard of a home and “acting erratic like someone was out to get him.”

Due to previous calls, the officer knew there was an active protection order taken out on Brown which requires him to stay 300 feet away from the woman and her home.

When officers arrived, police say Brown began saying “Don’t hurt me” and “Don’t shoot me” and began to back away.

Officers attempted to grab his wrist while placing him under arrest for violation of the protection order, but Brown resisted.

Officers say once he was rolled onto his stomach, Brown refused to remove his right hand that was tucked under his body so he could be cuffed.

Police say once Brown was cuffed, he was covered in sweat and asked for water.

A police sergeant got a bottle of water for him and attempted to provide water to him, but Brown refused to drink it.

Once inside the police vehicle, officers say Brown began screaming something was in the vehicle and began attempting to get out.

Officers used force to attempt to push him back into the vehicle.

Officers say Brown kept kicking the door, keeping them from being able to shut the door.

He did this several times before they were able to contain him in the back seat and shut the doors.

According to an incident report, an officer turned on the rear air conditioning and lowered the rear window in an attempt to cool off Brown as it was clear he was overheating.

Once at the jail, a search revealed Brown was carrying a small amount of marijuana.

Brown was charged with aggravated stalking, obstruction, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

The officer also noticed that at some point during the arrest, his portable radio was damaged.

