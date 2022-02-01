Rome police: Bystanders help 92-year-old woman get stolen purse returned

Rome police are investigating a Saturday incident in which a 92-year-old woman was robbed and bystanders intervened to chase down the suspect and recover the woman’s purse.

Officers said they were called to Bill’s Variety on West Thomas Street at 10:19 a.m. Saturday for a robbery that occurred in the parking lot.

Police said a woman exited the store, approached the 92-year-old woman’s car and got into the passenger seat. The suspect demanded the woman’s purse and cash, officials said.

The victim did not hand over her purse and a physical altercation ensued, police said.

Officers said the female suspect eventually overpowered the victim, forcibly taking the purse and fleeing on a bicycle.

The store owner and another person witnessed the incident and chased the suspect, recovering the victim’s purse, police said.

Police said the incident is under investigation, and no further information would be given at this time.

It is not clear if the suspect was arrested.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

