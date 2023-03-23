Rome police ID armed robbers wanted after Burger King employee distracts manager with burger order

3
WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Police have identified two suspects accused of robbing a Burger King at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly received help from an employee who distracted a manager with a burger order.

The robbery happened March 5 at the Burger King off Shorter Avenue in Rome.

The manager saw an employee, identified as Derricus Wade, standing at the side door and Wade told him he was hungry and asked for a burger.

Police say Wade distracted the manager so he could let in Eric Alamia and Tyler Tremaine Gibbons. Police arrested Wade, but are still on the lookout for Alamia and Gibbons.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office placed both men on the county’s “Most Wanted” list for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Police said video shows both men pointing a gun at the manager and another employee, directing them toward the store’s safe. The video shows one of the men grab the manager by his shirt.

The two men are accused of stealing nearly $1,500 from the restaurant’s safe in the manager’s office and nearly $2,000 from the cash registers.

Before they left, the manager said the suspects demanded the security footage from the restaurant. He instead gave them four electronic boxes that controlled the food displays.

Each box was worth $375 and were later recovered by police along with cellphones.

