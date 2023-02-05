Rome police investigating shooting death of man at apartment complex
Rome police are investigating the shooting death of a man.
At about 7:36 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about shots fired outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservoir Street.
The victim was found outside the building and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
He was taken to Atrium Floyd Health Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The unidentified victim will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on his death is urged to contact the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or Investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127 or email kyork@romepolice.com.
