Rome police: Minor arrested following machete attack

One person was charged with felony assault Tuesday, following a machete attack in Rome last week, according to a release.

Police were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to the 700 block of East Dominick Street, where they found a man with a severe laceration to his leg after reportedly being attacked with a machete, according to an earlier release from the Rome Police Department. He was hospitalized for his injuries.

Witnesses said they saw two men leave the scene in a red pickup truck, the release said.

Rome police have since arrested and charged one person, who is a minor, with first-degree felony assault. That person was arraigned Tuesday in Oneida County Court's youth division, and police said no further information will be released.

Prior coverage:Rome police search for suspects who allegedly attacked man with machete

Police and fire:3 die after cars crash on Route 5 in Herkimer, starting a fire

The investigation remains ongoing, with further charges likely, the release said. Rome police ask anyone with information to contact them at 315-339-7744, or contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-TIPS or p3tips.com.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Rome NY machete attack arrest made