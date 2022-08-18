Rome police search for suspects who allegedly attacked man with machete

Rome police are currently looking for two suspects after a man was reportedly attacked and slashed with a machete Monday in Rome.

Police were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the 700 block of East Dominick Street, where they found the man with a severe laceration to his leg, according to a release from the Rome Police Department. Witnesses said he'd been attacked by two males, one of whom used a machete, before fleeing in a red pickup, the release said. The man was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Rome police are currently investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 315-339-7744, or contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-TIPS or p3tips.com.

