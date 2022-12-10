Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co worker, ran away

A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department.

At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Beckworth has a warrant out for his arrest. He is facing a felony charge for aggravated assault.

Police say Beckworth is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

The shooting caused a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area.

Channel 2 has reached out to the authorities to learn more about this incident.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who knows of Beckworth’s location is asked to contact their local authorities.

