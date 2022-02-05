Rome police: Woman arrested in purse-snatching where bystanders recovered stolen bag

A 32-year-old Rome woman was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly robbing a 92-year-old woman last week, after which bystanders chased her down to recover the purse.

Yvonne J. Carpenter-Joslyn was charged with felony third-degree robbery after Rome police said last Saturday she entered the woman's vehicle while parked at Bill’s Variety on West Thomas Street, demanding the woman's purse and cash.

When the woman didn't hand her purse over, police said Carpenter-Joslyn forcibly took it from her and fled on a bicycle. The store owner and another witness chased her down and recovered the purse, police said.

Carpenter-Joslyn was arrested after a short pursuit on foot around 8 p.m. Thursday, Rome police said. She is currently being held in Oneida County jail, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rome Police Department's TIP line at 315-339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

