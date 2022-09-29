Rome school custodian accused of sexually abusing a child for years

A custodian for the Rome Central School District is facing allegations of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Jerry Studer, 58, of Rome, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, after being indicted on felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having contact with a child under the age of 13 between 2020 and 2022, according to Oneida County Court records.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center in Utica.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center received a report in June 2022 that Studer had sexual contact with a child over the course of the last two years, and the case was assigned to Oneida County Sheriff Investigator Tyler Barnes, according to a release from the CAC.

While Studer is a custodian employed by the Rome Central School District, the incidents did not occur on the district's campus, and he did not know the child through the school, Barnes said.

RCSD Superintendent Peter Blake confirmed Studer has been employed by the district and is currently on leave, but said he was not at liberty to discuss personnel or pending legal matters.

Studer has been held at Oneida County jail since Sept. 22, according to jail records. He was arraigned in court the following day, the release said. An order of protection and services through the CAC have since been offered to the victim.

