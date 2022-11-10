Rome Township truck is taken, recovered

Nov. 10—ROME TOWNSHIP — A dump truck owned by Rome Township was stolen over the weekend but it has been recovered, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Someone broke into the Rome Township Building sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, police said.

Once inside the building, a 2010 Dodge 3500 dump truck was driven from the building, police said. The truck had the keys in its ignition, police said.

The truck was recovered later on Monday, police said. Additional information was not provided.