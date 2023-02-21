Romeo Perdomo sentenced to life in East High shooting, could receive parole

A Des Moines teen will likely spend decades in prison after being the first to plead guilty to murder in a fatal drive-by shooting outside East High School.

Romeo Perdomo, now 17, is one of 10 youths charged in the shooting on March 7, 2022. Jose Lopez-Perez, 15, was killed in a hail of gunfire, while two girls standing next to him were critically wounded.

At least eight of the teens intend to plead guilty, according to court filings, and one has been sentenced. Kevin Martinez, now 17, drove one of the three cars used in the attack and pleaded guilty to two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced in November to up to 20 years in prison.

Romeo Perdomo raises his right hand to be sworn in before pleading guilty to murder in a fatal March 2022 drive-by shooting outside East High School during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Perdomo, who appeared in court Tuesday to enter his plea and receive sentencing, faces a harsher penalty. In a deal with prosecutors, Perdomo pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, admitting he was one of those shooting into the crowd outside East High.

As part of the deal, prosecutors dismissed several other charges.

For adults convicted of first-degree murder, the mandatory penalty in Iowa is life imprisonment without parole.

Because Perdomo was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, the court could instead sentence him to life with the possibility of parole, with or without a minimum time to be served. Under Perdomo's deal with prosecutors, both sides agreed to recommend a life sentence with no mandatory minimum.

Judge Lawrence McLellan sentenced Perdomo accordingly, telling him that because of his youth, he had a great opportunity to one day be released from prison.

"Your actions have led to incalculable consequences to numerous families in this community," McLellan told him. "… I hope you use this opportunity to fully understand the consequences you have created, the pain you have created, the grief you have created."

